11-year-old charged with terrorizing after bringing pellet gun to rec center

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — An 11-year-old has been charged with terrorizing after allegedly bringing a gun to the Fort Fairfield Community Recreation Center.

The Fort Fairfield Police responded to 18 Community Center Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report of a juvenile brandishing a handgun, the department stated on their Facebook page later that evening.

Fort Fairfield officers, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents and Presque Isle Police, arrived at the community center and identified the suspect after interviewing several other juvenile witnesses, authorities further stated.

When they went to the child’s house, they determined he had displayed what appeared to be a .357 magnum handgun from his waistband of his pants. Authorities later determined it was a non-functioning pellet gun.

The child was taken into police custody on Thursday and charged with terrorizing.

He was later released to his parents and is expected to appear in court in December.