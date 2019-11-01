Portland
November 01, 2019
Portland

Florida man caught with loaded handgun at Portland International Jetport

Courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration
TSA officers caught this loaded handgun at the Portland International Jetport checkpoint on Thursday.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Florida man was detained on Thursday after he allegedly brought a loaded gun into Portland International Jetport.

The man, who was not identified, had a 9 mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber, in his knapsack when he attempted to pass through a checkpoint at the Portland airport, according to Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration.

The gun was found when his knapsack passed through the checkpoint X-ray machine, and TSA officials alerted airport police, who detained the man for questioning, Farbstein said.

This is the second time this week that TSA has detected a loaded firearm at a checkpoint at the Portland airport. On Wednesday, a Minot woman, who the TSA also did not identify, was caught with a loaded 9 mm handgun tucked into her purse. Those are the only two firearms detected at the jetport so far this year.

In 2018, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints across the country, up from 3,957 the year before, according to the TSA. Nearly 90 percent of those were loaded, while a third had a bullet in the chamber.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Anyone who brings an undeclared firearm through a checkpoint can face criminal charges and civil penalties up to $13,333, according to the TSA. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.


