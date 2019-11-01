Hancock
November 01, 2019
Hancock Latest News | Wind Storm | Bangor Metro | Lewiston Housing | Today's Paper
Hancock

Driver in fatal Acadia crash says blood test was illegal

Courtesy of Acadia National Park
A car rests against trees after it rolled and crashed on the Park Loop Road in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Praneeth Manubolu, 28, allegedly was driving the vehicle and has been charged with causing the deaths of three passengers who died in the crash, according to park officials.
The Associated Press

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A New Jersey man charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed three passengers in Maine’s Acadia National Park says the state didn’t have the right to test his blood.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a motion filed Thursday on behalf of Praneeth Manubolu argues that a state-mandated blood test shouldn’t have been taken because the Aug. 31 crash took place on federal land.

Maine law requires a blood draw for any driver in an accident with serious injury or death. Court documents show officers arranged the blood draw at a hospital even though Manubolu did not consent.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is currently considering an appeal in a separate case that questions the constitutionality of the state law. The federal prosecutor’s office in Maine declined to comment.

 


