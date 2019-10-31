John Bapst breaks ground on its first new building in nearly 100 years
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
A historical groundbreaking ceremony for the John Bapst Practice Gymnasium and Fitness Center was held Thursday, October 31, on Somerset Street in Bangor. Students Kris Ouyang '23 (from left), Lillian Higgins '23, Josh Martin '23, Audra Brooks '22, Sean Flynn '22, Quinn Mitchell '20, Sydney Ellis '20 and Kaito Toya '20 use ceremonial shovels to scoop dirt at the site of the new building.
Almost a century after John Bapst Memorial High school last broke ground on a new building, it did so again on Thursday morning for the school’s new practice gymnasium and fitness center.
The last big project came 92 years ago, when John Bapst broke ground on the new class building that’s still in use.
A historical groundbreaking ceremony for the John Bapst Practice Gymnasium and Fitness Center was held Thursday, October 31. The event started with an assembly in the Sekera auditorium followed by the student body, faculty, alumni, donors and others walking over to the location on Somerset Street for the ceremonial groundbreaking.
“We’re patient around here,” said Head of School Mel MacKay. “Calvin Coolidge was president of the United States. Babe Ruth played right field for the New York Yankees in 1927.”
Symbolic shovels were used at Thursday’s groundbreaking to signal the beginning of construction of a new $3.8 million, 12,000 square foot practice gymnasium and fitness center on Somerset Street. The facility is set to open in the fall of 2020.
“For the hundreds of student athletes who will benefit from a new full-court basketball court and much improved aerobic and weight-training facilities, the new facility will literally be a game-changer,” Athletic Director Dan O’Connell said.
Athletic Director Dan O’Connell directs students where to go to watch the ceremonial groundbreaking on Somerset Street Thursday morning.
Mel MacKay, head of school, speaks at an assembly Thursday morning to celebrate the historical groundbreaking for the John Bapst Practice Gymnasium and Fitness Center. It has been 92 years since the last time John Bapst broke ground and that was for the school building that they are still in today.
