John Bapst breaks ground on its first new building in nearly 100 years

Almost a century after John Bapst Memorial High school last broke ground on a new building, it did so again on Thursday morning for the school’s new practice gymnasium and fitness center.

The last big project came 92 years ago, when John Bapst broke ground on the new class building that’s still in use.

“We’re patient around here,” said Head of School Mel MacKay. “Calvin Coolidge was president of the United States. Babe Ruth played right field for the New York Yankees in 1927.”

Symbolic shovels were used at Thursday’s groundbreaking to signal the beginning of construction of a new $3.8 million, 12,000 square foot practice gymnasium and fitness center on Somerset Street. The facility is set to open in the fall of 2020.

“For the hundreds of student athletes who will benefit from a new full-court basketball court and much improved aerobic and weight-training facilities, the new facility will literally be a game-changer,” Athletic Director Dan O’Connell said.

