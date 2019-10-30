Presque Isle students will design a Maine-themed Christmas ornament for national celebration

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle High School students will have much more on their minds this holiday season than what to put on their Christmas wish list.

The high school has been selected to design a one-of-a-kind ornament that represents the state of Maine for the National Christmas Tree celebration in Washington, D.C., this year.

Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education worked with state art and education agencies to identify elementary, middle and high schools whose students would create the ornaments for the display.

A total of 56 schools and 1,500 students were chosen to participate in this year’s “America Celebrates” project, according to the National Park Service. The 56 trees will represent all 56 districts, territories and states that make up the nation.

PIHS was the only school in Maine selected to design an ornament for the national project this year.

All 56 ornaments will be displayed in President’s Park in Washington beginning on Thursday, Dec. 5, with the 97th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, according to the park service.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is a tradition that began in 1923 when the District of Columbia Public Schools sent a letter to the White House proposing that a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the South Lawn of the White House.

That year on Christmas Eve, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first National Christmas Tree — a 48-foot fir donated by Middlebury College in Vermont.

This year’s ceremony will feature live musical performances, special guests and the official lighting of the tree. The festivities continue with a daily lighting of the National Christmas Tree, a free evening musical performance and a chance to see the 56 state, district and territory trees and their ornaments up close from Dec. 9, 2019, through Jan. 1, 2020, the park service said.