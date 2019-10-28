Man wanted on rape charge in Oklahoma arrested at Medway convenience store

A man wanted for kidnapping and rape in Oklahoma was arrested Sunday at a convenience store in Medway.

East Millinocket police received a tip Sunday that 44-year-old Terran Morrow, whose hometown was given as Millinocket, may have been involved in “drug activity” at the Gateway Inn in Medway, the department said Monday.

Officers soon learned that Morrow was wanted for kidnapping and forcible rape in the first degree and an arrest warrant had been issued out of Tusla County, Oklahoma, East Millinocket police said.

Before officers could execute a search warrant at the Gateway Inn, Morrow had left the hotel but was later found at the Big Apple, where he was arrested without incident, according to East Millinocket police.

Details about the allegations out of Oklahoma weren’t immediately available Monday morning.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.