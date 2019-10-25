23-year-old arrested on drug charge after woman found dead at Ellsworth home

A Hancock County man was arrested on a drug charge after police found a dead woman in Ellsworth on Friday.

Jessica Kane, 22, of Ellsworth, was pronounced dead after police received a call reporting a woman who was unconscious and not breathing at a Shore Road residence in Ellsworth at 9 a.m., Police Chief Glenn Moshier said.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

As a result of the investigation into Kane’s death, Moshier said, Jaret J. E. Patten, 23, of Ellsworth, was charged with unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Patten was being held at the Hancock County Jail on Friday evening. As of 6 p.m., his bail and court date were not set, a jail supervisor said.