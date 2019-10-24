Longtime Mexican restaurant The Mex in Ellsworth has closed

Longtime downtown Ellsworth Mexican eatery The Mex announced on Wednesday that it has closed, effective immediately.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the decision to close was due to it being the right time to “turn a new page.” Messages left for the restaurant’s owners and staff were not returned by late afternoon Thursday.

The Mex opened in 1979, in an era when there were very few Mexican restaurants in Maine. Over the decades, owner Bruce Wardwell has kept a steady menu of classic Mexican-American dishes, even as countless restaurants around the region have come and gone.

According to an article published in the Ellsworth American in June, a new general manager, Aziza Daigle, was hired in January, and a yearlong 40th anniversary celebration was planned for much of the year, along with new vegetarian and gluten-free options.

According to the Facebook post, The Mex intends to sell its salsa and fajita seasoning by mail. The building, located at 191 Main St., just across the street from the Maine Grind building, will go up for sale.