State
October 23, 2019
State Latest News | Specialty Sweets | Bangor Metro | Maine Crime | Today's Paper
State

Lonely Planet names Maine one of its top 5 worldwide regions to visit in 2020

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Mount Katahdin on a mostly sunny day seen from Abol Bridge near Millinocket where the clouds are reflected in the West Branch of the Penobscot River.
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

Lonely Planet, one of the world’s largest publishers of travel books and apps, this week announced its picks for the top 10 regions to visit in the world for 2020, naming Maine No. 4 — above regions in Australia, China and Spain.

Bested only by the Silk Road region of Central Asia, the La Marche region of Italy and the Tohoku region of Japan, Lonely Planet’s recommendation focuses primarily on three areas in Maine: the midcoast, Acadia National Park and the North Woods, with a particular focus on the Katahdin region. Whitewater rafting on the west branch of the Penobscot River, bass fishing in Katahdin Woods and Waters, and hiking the 100-mile Wilderness stretch of the Appalachian Trail all made the cut in its feature on the best adventures in Maine’s back woods.

The section on Maine will be featured in Lonely Planet’s new book “Best in Travel 2020,” which is out in stores and online today.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like