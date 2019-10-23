Midcoast
October 23, 2019
Midcoast

Bowdoin College will increase its minimum wage to $17 an hour in 2022

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Students move about on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick in this March 9, 2016, file photo.
By Ed Morin, Maine Public

Bowdoin College in Brunswick has announced plans to increase its minimum starting wage for employees in phases, to $17 an hour in 2022.

In a letter to the Bowdoin community, President Clayton Rose said that in July, the current minimum of $12.65 would increase $14, then go to $15.50 the following year and to $17 in 2022.

The school said wages and corresponding benefits would also increase for existing benefits-eligible employees, with the lowest-paying jobs receiving the largest increases.

Rose said the minimum wage increase reflects Bowdoin’s commitment to remaining a leader in wages and benefits in a new reality of record low unemployment and increasing competition for employees.

But Bowdoin has also been under community pressure to increase wages. In May, the student-led Bowdoin Labor Alliance held a protest and started a petition asking the college to establish a living wage for hourly employees, in particular the housekeeping and facilities staff.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 


Comments

