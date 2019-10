A Casella worker was fatally struck by a garbage truck Tuesday afternoon in Milford, according to police.

Ryan Leeman, 39, of Bangor was on Oak Street about 2:15 p.m. when he was struck and killed, according to William Birch, deputy chief of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

No one else was hurt in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved, Birch said.

The crash remains under investigation, and Birch said no other details are being released at this time.