Montville woman dies in ATV crash at Frye Mountain Wildlife Management Area

A Montville woman was killed Sunday after the all-terrain vehicle she was riding crashed on a dirt road in the Frye Mountain Wildlife Management Area in her hometown.

Rachael Curtis, 30, who was a passenger on the Polaris Sportsman 850, died at the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according to Mark Latti of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The incident happened just before noon about a mile from the main road.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the incident and will work with the Waldo County District Attorney’s office to determine whether the ATV driver will be charged. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

The Maine State Police and the Montville Fire Department assisted wardens at the scene of the crash, according to Latti. The Frye Mountain Wildlife Management Area, which contains more than 5,200 acres, is owned and managed for wildlife and outdoor recreation by the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The crash remains under investigation, Latti said in a news release, and no further information was available.