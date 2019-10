Maine native Jessica Meir’s first spacewalk will be a historic one. She and her spacewalk partner, Christina Koch, will replace a faulty battery installed on Oct. 11 as part of an upgrade to the International Space Station’s power system.

The spacewalk begins at 7:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will last more than six hours.

You can read more about Meir and her upcoming spacewalks here.

You can read more about Meir and her path to becoming the first Maine woman to go into space here.