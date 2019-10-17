Penobscot
October 17, 2019
Man who crashed his plane in Dexter has died

Gabor Degre | BDN
Rodney Wright of East Corinth the pilot of the small World War I-era replica aircraft suffered a serious head injury as he crashed Wednesday. He was taxiing the aircraft at the Dexter Municipal Airport late Wednesday morning when the breeze lifted the plane into the air and it crashed as it came down, airport officials speculated about the crash.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

The man who was involved in a plane crash at Dexter Regional Airport on Wednesday died the next day at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Bob Potts.

Rodney Wright of East Corinth was taken to the Bangor hospital Wednesday afternoon after the breeze at the airport lifted his experimental plane into the air as he was taxiing, and the plane crashed and landed upside down.

Wright suffered from a serious head injury due to the crash, and Dexter Fire Department spent awhile trying to stabilize him before LifeFlight took him to Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to chief Matt Connor.

Potts did not release further information about the time or exact cause of Wright’s death.

 


