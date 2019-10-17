Firefighters injured after trucks collide while fighting blaze in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Maine — Two fire trucks collided while responding to a structure fire on Thursday, sending two firefighters to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

The fire trucks were shuttling water to a fire on Clark Island around 1:15 p.m. and collided as they passed each other, sending both vehicles off the road. A truck from Owls Head rolled over on its side. The two firefighters inside were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Owls Head Fire Chief Frank Ross.

The other truck involved was from St. George. Those occupants were not injured.

Clark Island Road, where the collision occurred, is narrow and windy. Crews from St. George requested assistance from other towns to help transport water to the fire.

“It’s a long way down, and there’s no water source so these guys have to shuttle water back and forth,” Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick Polky said.

Around 2:30 p.m., fire trucks from nearly every town in Knox County were still transporting water to the fire, which has destroyed a garage. No injuries from the fire were reported, according to police and fire officials on the scene.

Polky said the fire was contained.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to investigate the fire and the accident will also be reconstructed.

Ross said Thursday’s crash leaves his department down a second fire truck after a transmission failure put another out of commission. The department has two other operable trucks.