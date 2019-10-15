Portland
October 15, 2019
Portland

ICE office opening in Portland draws protests from activists

LM Otero | AP
LM Otero | AP
In this March 6, 2015, file photo, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents enter an apartment complex looking for a specific undocumented immigrant convicted of a felony during an early morning operation in Dallas.
The Associated Press

The opening of a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Maine has prompted demonstrations in protest.

The Portland Press Herald reports the news of the agency opening an office in downtown Portland led some activists to protest over the weekend and into Monday.

The new building will have one holding cell. The federal agency said the office specializes in transnational criminal investigations and will not be focusing on detaining people facing deportation.

The federal agency has become the target of a flurry of nationwide protests in response to the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies over the past three years.

The permit for the building was approved in March, and the office will open soon.

 


