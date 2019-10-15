ACLU files motion to stop Cape Elizabeth student’s suspension

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on a federal court to stop the suspension of a high school student who accused an unnamed person of sexual assault.

The organization filed a motion on Sunday in Maine asking for a temporary restraining order against the Cape Elizabeth school district. Sophomore Aela Mansmann is appealing a suspension for posting notes about a “rapist” on campus. The district said that Aela’s actions broke an anti-bullying policy. She was one of three female students who were suspended.

The ACLU’s filing states that she has taken a “public stance as an ally for victims and survivors of sexual violence.”

School district Superintendent Donna Wolfram declined to comment Tuesday.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.