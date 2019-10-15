Police intercept a front-end loader towing a mobile home down the road

A Maine State Police trooper last week found a front-end loader towing a mobile home down Route 182 in Franklin, blocking most of the road.

In the time the trooper was following the rig, the mobile home hit a guardrail and damaged a mailbox.

As it turns out, according to police, this was not exactly an authorized operation. Police have since issued citations to the Hancock County woman and Penobscot County man allegedly involved, Maine State Police said Tuesday.

Sarah Day, 28, of Franklin was issued a summons Oct. 8 for not having the proper permits to transport a mobile home, while the driver of the loader, Augustus Edgerton, 49, of Carmel was issued a summons for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without a license.

State Police Trooper Dana Austin said he found the mobile home on Route 182 while the front-end loader was moving it, according to a post on a Maine State Police Facebook page.

The Franklin Fire Department helped him move the home off the road. As of Tuesday, according to police, it was at the Franklin Community Center.