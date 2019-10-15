Man charged in Castle Hill homicides to appear via video for arraignment

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Bobby Nightingale, who has been charged with two counts of murder on Aug. 13, is expected to attend his arraignment hearing via videoconferencing Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Caribou Superior Court.

Nightingale is charged with the murders of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis, both of Castle Hill, whom Maine State Police found in a pickup truck, fatally shot in Castle Hill.

He is being held at Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, where he will attend his hearing via video conference.

Representing Nightingale in his case are attorneys Steve Smith of Augusta and John Tebbetts of Presque Isle.

Smith, the lead attorney in the case, said on Tuesday, “We believe that after a thorough review of the evidence that Mr. Nightingale will be found not guilty.”