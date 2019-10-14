Teenage girl dies in NH crash

A teenage driver lost control of a car and struck a tree in New Hampshire on Sunday, killing a teenage passenger, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

The state police said the crash happened just before noon Sunday along River Road in Bath, New Hampshire.

The SUV was traveling south on River Road when the driver lost control, went off the right side of the road and struck a large tree with the right, rear passenger door, according to the state police.

A teenage girl in the back seat suffered serious injuries in the crash and died at the scene, the state police said. Two teenage boys were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated for “significant” injuries but are expected to make a full recovery.

All three were under the age of 17.

The crash remains under investigation.