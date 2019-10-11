Bangor
October 11, 2019
Bangor

2 people charged in connection with suspected Bangor meth lab

Contributed | BDN
A suspected meth lab at 23 Birch St. in Bangor is pictured.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency charged two people Friday in connection with a suspected methamphetamine lab in Bangor.

Bangor police officers found the lab after responding to 23 Birch St. on Thursday for a disturbance call, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Both apartments were evacuated Thursday night, and local police secured the property overnight until Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officers arrived on scene Friday morning, according to Bangor Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters.

The drug enforcement agency’s lab team are on scene processing evidence, with assistance from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Bangor Fire Department, according to McCausland.

 


