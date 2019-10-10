Man accuses York County Jail officers of ‘torture’ in lawsuit

A Wells man claims in a lawsuit that a York County Jail officer “tortured” him with a stun gun while two others pinned him to the ground.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Brian Dunnigan and his attorney, Benjamin N. Donahue of Portland, filed a lawsuit on Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland against York County, York County Sheriff William King and three jail officers.

The incident happened on Feb. 16, 2018, after Ogunquit police arrested Dunnigan for disorderly conduct at a local restaurant and bar before he was brought to the York County Jail in Alfred, according to the Press Herald.

While at the jail, Dunnigan told corrections officers he was diabetic and could die if he didn’t get insulin to treat the condition, the newspaper reports. After repeated demands for medical attention, at “times more aggressively,” the lawsuit alleges that corrections officer Eric Daigneault entered Dunnigan’s cell and “rammed” a stun gun into his chest and shocked him while two other officers, Donovan Cram and Matthew Rocchio, “pinned Brian to the ground.”

Dunnigan and his attorney allege that the incident resulted in three broken ribs, permanent scarring on his chest and emotional trauma. Dunnigan’s attorney told the Press Herald that “torture” is the “only way to describe what happened to Brian.”

He is seeking a jury trial.

The Press Herald reports that the county manager, Gregory T. Zinzer, declined to comment on the lawsuit and the sheriff did not respond to requests for comment.