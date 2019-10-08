Maine sporting goods chain could close some stores

Olympia Sports, a Westbrook-based chain, may close some of its more than 150 stores, a spokesperson for the company said Tuesday.

They would not confirm whether the chain has been sold nor whether it would lay off staff.

“We are not going out of business, but some stores might close,” said Carlene Kurowski, director of marketing at Olympia. “We have no official comment now but will issue a press release tomorrow.”

Kurowski said the company wants to notify employees of its plans today before releasing more information publicly. Olympia has thousands of employees, she said.

“Everyone will be spoken to today,” she said. “The company is doing what is best for its employee base.”

Store managers in Windham and Auburn, Maine, and in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who were contacted by the Bangor Daily News said they had not yet received any announcement.

The Maine Department of Labor was not immediately available to confirm whether the company had filed a WARN notice to help employees who might be laid off.

Kurowski said Olympia has been closing stories over the past five to six years. It has decreased from more than 200 stores to more than 150 now. She said more than 20 of those are in Maine.

She would not give a specific reason for the potential closures except to say that “retail is difficult now.”

The family-owned business opened its first store at The Maine Mall in South Portland in 1975. It has stores in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest.