October 08, 2019
Police in Belfast are warning drivers to take their keys out of their car

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Belfast police cruisers
By Brent Schanding, BDN Staff

BELFAST, Maine — Police are warning drivers to lock and remove the keys from their vehicles after three reports were filed in the past two days of someone “taking vehicles for a ride.”

The cars were reportedly taken from downtown at night, according to Belfast Deputy Chief Gerry Lincoln. Each of the drivers had reportedly left their keys in the ignition.

“We have recovered two of the vehicles and are currently trying to locate the third … as well as the people who are doing this,” Belfast police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The missing car was identified as a black 2016 Acura RDX.

Anyone with information can contact the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2040.

 


Comments

