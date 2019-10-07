Mailer advertising white supremacist event at Belfast library a hoax

BELFAST, Maine — No, the Maine Green Independent Party is not hosting a white supremacist gathering later this month at the Belfast Free Library.

But an anonymous flyer mailed to some homes in the Somerset County town of Canaan is advertising otherwise.

“It was a little surprising,” said Andrew Bourassa, a Skowhegan man who says he was sent a photo of the flyer Monday. “And kind of discouraging, as a lifelong Mainer.”

The flyer features black-and-white clip art of a Ku Klux Klan hooded mask, a Confederate flag and what appears to be a simple version of the Masonic eye symbol. It lists the Maine Green Independent Party’s website, an email address for someone in the party and other details of the purported event.

This flyer for a @MaineGreens "White Supremacist Gathering" was just anonymously sent out to Canaan residents. Clearly it didn't come from the Greens. (1/2) #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/vZ28k4hZyz — Andy O'Brien (@aobrien2010) October 7, 2019

But it was not an official party mailer, according to Ben Meiklejohn, secretary for the Maine Green Independents.

“I think anybody who has a clue would realize that the Maine Green Independence Party is not a group of white supremacists,” he said Monday afternoon. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out. One of our key values is the respect for diversity.”

He said he didn’t know why anyone would go out of their way to mischaracterize his party.

“I don’t think they’re fooling anyone, though,” he said.

Brenda Harrington, who works at the Belfast Free Library, said the fake flyer had prompted a lot of calls.

“It’s crazy,” she said.

In July, a planned gathering of the anti-immigration group Maine for Mainers made headlines when someone distributed an anonymous postcard characterizing the event as a “white supremacist picnic.”

Maine for Mainers members denied that characterization of the gathering and said they didn’t distribute the postcard.

Bourassa said he believes the person or persons who sent this week’s flyer to Canaan area people, including the SAD 54 school board members, had been inspired by the July postcards. But he did not think the same people were behind both circulations.

“It’s a little different. Money was spent. Postage was used,” he said. “They put them through the mail, which to me could potentially indicate some kind of fraud charges.”