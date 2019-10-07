Sorrento man dies in Ellsworth logging accident

A Sorrento man died last week while doing logging work by himself in Ellsworth, according to police.

A woman contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to report that her husband, who is 53, had not returned home the previous day, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

“After conducting a brief investigation I learned that male was last known to be cutting wood in a wood lot in Ellsworth,” Deputy Dakota Dupuis wrote in an incident summary. Police went to the property and found the man dead “a considerable distance into the woods,” he added.

As of Monday morning, the man’s identity has not been released. The death is being investigated by the Ellsworth Police Department but is not considered suspicious.

“It is believed there was a logging accident which resulted in fatal injuries,” Dupuis wrote.