Bangor is slated to get 3 more electric vehicle charging stations

Bangor is among the towns, cities and institutions across Maine that will soon receive thousands of dollars in grant funding from the state to help install Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations.

The city will receive $5,000 to help it install one charging station at the Pickering Square parking garage, according to Michael Stoddard, executive director of the Efficiency Maine Trust, a quasi-state agency that’s coordinating the program. The Holiday Inn at 404 Odlin Road will also receive $10,000 to help install a pair of chargers.

Among the other grant recipients are the cities of Auburn, Belfast, Portland and Rockland, the town of Skowhegan, College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Bates College in Lewiston, Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Funds for the program come from the $5.1 million Maine was awarded in 2017 as part of a legal settlement with Volkswagen over its efforts to mask how much pollution diesel vehicles were releasing.

All the grantees will have to fund the installation themselves before receiving the funding as reimbursement, Stoddard said.

Tanya Emery, Bangor’s director of community and economic development, did not immediately respond to questions about when and where the city plans to install the charging station at the Pickering Square parking garage. The new ones will join two other Level 2 stations that were opened to the public last spring in the parking lot of the Cross Insurance Center.

The state is awarding a total of $3.1 million in grants for electric vehicle charging stations as part of Gov. Janet Mills’ broader push to encourage drivers to move away from gas-guzzlers, Stoddard said.

In the coming year, Efficiency Maine will seek bids for another round of funding to help pay for the installation of Level 3 charging stations, with a focus on locations across eastern Maine, according to Stoddard. Level 3 stations can charge vehicles more quickly than Level 2 chargers.

Efficiency Maine also recently launched a rebate program to help Mainers buy electric vehicles.