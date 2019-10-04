Bangor
October 04, 2019
Bangor Latest News | Death with Dignity | Bangor Metro | Cannabis Parties | Today's Paper
Bangor

Princeton man allegedly set fire to friend’s Hampden home

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
Caution tape, police tape, cops
By Erin Rhoda, BDN Staff

The State Fire Marshal’s office has arrested a Princeton man and charged him with arson after he allegedly set fire to his friend’s home in Hampden earlier this week, destroying the house.

Mark Roussel, 35, was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. He allegedly set fire to the house at 394 Main Road South on Monday night, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Roussel frequently stayed at the home, which belonged to his friend, according to McCausland.

Roussel is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Friday.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like