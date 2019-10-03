Stephen King announces next book, ‘If It Bleeds,’ due out in May 2020

Three weeks after his most recent novel, “The Institute,” was published, Stephen King has announced yet another book to be published in 2020.

“If It Bleeds,” set to come out May 5, 2020, is a collection of four novellas — like classic King books “Different Seasons, “Four Past Midnight” and “Full Dark, No Stars,”

There have been few details released by King’s publisher, Scribner/Simon & Schuster, but cover art for the book was revealed on Thursday, as well as two paragraphs from an as-yet untitled novella, which Entertainment Weekly posted Thursday. In that excerpt, both Ralph Anderson from “The Outsider” and King favorite character Holly Gibney are mentioned.

“The Institute,” which came out Sept. 10, debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list and is at No. 2 during its third week out. It will mark an unbroken 10-year streak for King of releasing at least one novel or collection each year, beginning in 2011.

“If It Bleeds” will be King’s 62nd novel or collection of novellas or stories.