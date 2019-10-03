Man arrested after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase through downtown Bangor

Bangor police have arrested a local man who allegedly led them on a high-speed car chase through downtown Tuesday night, a pursuit that was cut short when an officer’s cruiser crashed and the suspect was able to flee into Hampden in the silver Mercedes he was driving.

On Thursday, police located the suspected driver, 37-year-old Brian Saunders, at a Bangor home and arrested him early in the afternoon.

Lt. Brent Beaulieu said that there were federal warrants out for Saunders’ arrest. He did not immediately say what those warrants were for or whether police filed additional charges in connection with the chase.

The Maine State Police also arrested a woman who was in the car with Saunders on Tuesday night, according to Hampden police Officer Ben Eyles. But the woman’s identity and connection to Saunders was not immediately available.

The chase began around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when the Mercedes flew past Officer Michael Pina — who was at the intersection of Hammond and Ohio streets — “at an extremely high rate of speed,” according to Beaulieu.

In his cruiser, Pina followed the car as it allegedly continued through downtown and behind Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, at one point almost striking another officer’s cruiser. More detailed information about the route of the chase was not immediately available.

At some point, Pina’s cruiser crashed. No one was injured, but the suspect was able to drive off into Hampden, according to police.

Bangor police found and arrested Saunders at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday with the help of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.



BDN reporter Eesha Pendharkar contributed to this report.