Auburn man suffers life-threatening injuries in New Gloucester motorcycle crash

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — An Auburn man was seriously injured Friday night in a motorcycle crash on Lewiston Road, or Route 202, in New Gloucester.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and New Gloucester Fire and Rescue responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

First responders found a man face down in the road with a serious injury.

Police said witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passed several vehicles before losing control.

The motorcycle went on its side and skidded down the road several hundred feet before stopping.

The driver, identified as Alec Blanchard, 28, of Auburn was not wearing a helmet.

Blanchard was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation and will be reconstructed by the Cumberland County Sheriff Crash Reconstruction Team.