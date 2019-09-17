Calais hospital files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Calais Regional Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in Bangor on Tuesday but hospital officials promised that the hospital would stay open during the process.

The hospital claims it has reduced its annual losses from $2.64 million in 2014 to approximately $574,600 in 2018 in filings at U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Bangor, where the case will be heard within the next few days. No layoffs are planned, officials said.

Serving much of Washington County and employing about 275 workers, the Calais hospital is the second rural Maine hospital to file for bankruptcy protection this year. Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln, another 25-bed hospital that had shed some services and positions in recent years, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

That hospital hopes to exit bankruptcy protection within a year of its original filing.

Calais Regional hopes to also come out of Chapter 11 within a year. If the court accepts the filing, organizations that seek Chapter 11 protection are granted time during which creditors are held at bay while the entity seeking protection reorganizes itself to keep operating while eventually paying off its debts.

Inadequate reimbursement from MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, is among the reasons cited by Calais officials for the Chapter 11 filing. Medicaid expansion was supposed to take effect in June 2018, after voters made Maine the first state to pass expansion by referendum in 2017, but former Republican Gov. Paul LePage delayed implementation, resulting in a lawsuit against the state. It didn’t take effect until Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, implemented it just after taking office in January.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office found last year that rural hospitals in states that increased Medicaid eligibility and enrollment experienced fewer closures from 2013 to 2017. Those that closed were often preceded by financial struggles.

Three rural hospitals in Maine — St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor, Parkview Adventist Medical Center in Brunswick and Southern Maine Health Care-Sanford Medical Center — have “closed,” meaning they no longer provide general, short-term, acute in-patient care and only offer urgent or emergency care services, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina.

A decrease in paying or insured patients, increased levels of charity care and bad debt among patients who could not afford to pay, and increasing regulatory requirements have all contributed to the significant losses the Calais hospital has incurred, officials said.

“The hospital is not closing. We remain committed to providing exceptional patient care during the Chapter 11 process. All departments are operating as usual and our talented team is focused on delivering high-quality health care services to our community,” said Rod Boula, the hospital’s CEO.

“We expect a prompt and efficient reorganization, and to emerge from Chapter 11 restructuring a stronger hospital,” Boula added.

Calais’ filing comes 11 days after its nurses’ union put the option of a strike on the table in their ongoing contract negotiations with administrators, which have dragged on for a year as the nurses work under the terms of their previous contract.

The move doesn’t mean that the roughly 40 staff, 35 nurses and four medical technologists — who are represented by the Maine State Nurses Association — will strike. It is meant to put new pressure on management in the ongoing contract talks.

The union members have objected to proposed changes to their health insurance and paid-time-off policy. Administrators have said the changes are modest and meant to give the union members the same level of benefits as other hospital employees.

The nurses union has said that its members are not asking for any new concessions because the hospital has struggled financially in recent years, ending numerous years in the red.