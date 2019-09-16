Rollover crash on I-95 in Howland kills driver and one passenger

Two people died after a vehicle rolled over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Howland on Monday afternoon.

The crash killed the driver, who was thrown out of the vehicle, according to Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland. One of two passengers in the vehicle also died, although it’s not clear how long after the crash that happened.

Police shared few other details late Monday, including the names of all three people who were in the vehicle, what caused the crash or the medical condition of the second passenger.

The vehicle flipped over at mile marker 217 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.