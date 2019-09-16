Third suspect arrested in Presque Isle shooting after a six-day manhunt

A six day manhunt for Jason Alexander, the third suspect in the Northern Road shooting in Presque Isle last week, has ended with an arrest, authorities confirmed on Sunday night.

Alexander was taken into custody without incident on Sunday evening on outstanding warrants, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a man called 911 around 6 a.m. Sept. 9 to report that he had been shot at a residence on Northern Road in a neighborhood near Skyway Industrial Park.

Some schools and businesses in the area were advised to shut down while police investigated the shooting. The victim from the shooting underwent surgery at A.R. Gould hospital, but was later transported by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he remains in intensive care.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police initially identified Alexander and a second man named Jomo White as the primary suspects. Four days after the shooting, police confirmed they had arrested Brittany Britton for her involvement in the shooting.

White, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, was found near State Street and taken into custody on Tuesday morning. He is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on felony charges of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Britton, who is local to the area, was charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm — both of which are felony charges, Presque Isle police Detective Kristopher Beck said Friday morning.

Both White and Britton appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning, Beck said. A judge set Britton’s bail at $50,000 and White at $250,000 cash.

More details about Alexander’s arrest will be released on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

This story was originally published in The County.