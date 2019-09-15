7 hurt in ‘serious’ crash in Bradford

Seven people were taken to a Bangor hospital on Saturday evening after two trucks collided in a “serious” crash in Bradford.

A 2007 silver Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by Mark Libby, 65, of Bradford and a white 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Vance Corliss, 55, of Bradford collided about 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of Storer and Williams roads, according to Chief Deputy William R. Birch of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Libby and Corliss, along with his passengers, 39-year-old Rebecca Corliss of Bradford and four minors, were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Birch said. He did not disclose the nature of any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and Birch said no additional information was available.