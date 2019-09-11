Midcoast
Woman accused in Owls Head murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Gabor Degre | BDN
ROCKLAND, MAINE — 02/25/2019 — Sarah Richards, 37, of South Thomaston enters the courtroom with her attorney Jeremy Pratt at the Knox County Superiour Court in Rockland Monday afternoon. Richards was charged in connection with the murder of Helen Carver of Owels Head. Gabor Degre | BDN
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff
Updated:

ROCKLAND, Maine ― The woman accused of bludgeoning an Owls Head woman to death in February pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity at a hearing here on Wednesday.

Sarah Richards, 37, is accused of bludgeoning 83-year-old Helen Carver to death at her home in February. Richards pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and theft in May. She has been held without bail at the Knox County Jail since her Feb. 22 arrest.

The newly entered plea comes about a week after prosecutors and the defense failed to reach a plea agreement in the case during a settlement conference.

Richards had been hired by Carver to shovel her walkways and driveways last winter. On Feb. 14, one week before her death, Carver told the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that she believed Richards had stolen her debit card, according to a police affidavit.

A sheriff’s deputy had reportedly contacted Richards and scheduled an interview regarding the theft just a day after one of Carver’s sons found her unresponsive in her home on Feb. 21. The state medical examiner’s office determined Carver died of blunt force trauma with evidence of strangulation.


