September 07, 2019
New noise complaints about Rock Row leads to a letter from Portland City Council

Courtesy of WGME
Maine Savings Pavilion
By CBS 13

Noise from concerts at Rock Row has Portland city councilors sending a letter to developers — asking them to address the noise.

Since Rock Row first started holding concerts in May, hundreds of people from Westbrook and Portland have been complaining about noise from the venue.

[First concert at new outdoor venue in Westbrook draws 4,000 fans, noise complaints]

Now Portland City Councilors are asking Rock Row for information about the concerts — including the decibel readings for each show.

Rock Row said it has seen a significant drop in noise complaints; the first show had more than 400 complaints — and the last show had only 31.

It also said it has two sound monitors for noise control; one is in Westbrook, and the other is in Portland.

 


