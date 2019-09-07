New noise complaints about Rock Row leads to a letter from Portland City Council

Noise from concerts at Rock Row has Portland city councilors sending a letter to developers — asking them to address the noise.

Since Rock Row first started holding concerts in May, hundreds of people from Westbrook and Portland have been complaining about noise from the venue.

Now Portland City Councilors are asking Rock Row for information about the concerts — including the decibel readings for each show.

Rock Row said it has seen a significant drop in noise complaints; the first show had more than 400 complaints — and the last show had only 31.

It also said it has two sound monitors for noise control; one is in Westbrook, and the other is in Portland.