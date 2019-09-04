Maine man accused of videotaping himself having sex with dog

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Hope man is charged with animal cruelty after police say he had sex multiple times with a dog and videotaped the act on at least one occasion.

Nicholase Hill, 28, was arrested Aug. 28 and booked in the Knox County Jail. He was released the following day on a $250 cash bail.

On Aug. 20, police received a complaint from an individual alleging that Hill had been having sex with with his dog, according to an affidavit filed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were able to obtain a video that Hill allegedly sent to a woman in February of himself having sex with a dog. Police interviewed the woman, who said that Hill “wanted her to get involved” in a threesome with himself and the dog, according to the affidavit. The woman refused.

Hill allegedly told the woman that he had sex with the same dog multiple times, according to the affidavit.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16.