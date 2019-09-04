Fort Kent man behind on rent arrested after allegedly ‘playing dead’ for his landlord

FORT KENT, Maine — A man who police say pretended to be unconscious because he was behind on his rent found this was likely not the best plan to avoid his landlord.

The owner of a Main Street apartment called police when he found his tenant, 28-year-old Ted Zarins, unresponsive in the apartment last week.

The landlord called for assistance and Fort Kent police Officer Curtis Picard responded to the call along with a Maine state trooper.

When police arrived, they found Zarins conscious and responsive and not in need of medical assistance, according to Fort Kent police Chief Tom Pelletier.

The officers also discovered there was an outstanding warrant for Zarins, who allegedly failed to appear in court with regard to a criminal threatening charge.

Picard arrested Zarins on the warrant and officers transported Zarins to Aroostook County Jail.

Zarins will appear Monday at Fort Kent District Court.

This story was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.