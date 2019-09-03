Portland
September 03, 2019
Portland Latest News | Opioid Epidemic | Bangor Metro | Acadia Crash | Today's Paper
Portland

Rapper DMX helps Maine family with back-to-school purchases

Larry Newmeister | AP
Larry Newmeister | AP
Rapper DMX, whose given name is Earl Simmons, leaves federal court in New York, Aug. 11, 2017.
The Associated Press

Rapper DMX has helped a Maine family with its back-to-school purchases.

The rapper was in Maine to perform at Rock Row when he crossed paths with Nikki Cutchens and her daughter Grace at the Maine Mall.

Cutchens tells CBS affiliate WABI that she was in line Saturday when DMX offered to pay. It was unclear how much the purchase was.

DMX said he was blessed to have 15 children and wanted her family to be blessed, as well.

She said she’s grateful for the act of kindness.

Grace Firley and her sister both got a pair of shoes. In her words, “I have DMX’s shoes.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like