Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown Bangor crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday morning when she was struck by a car in downtown Bangor, leaving a short stretch of Hammond Street closed as of 11 a.m. while police investigated the crash.

Police didn’t immediately identify the woman, who was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, or provide many other details about the crash.

It was reported around 8:20 a.m. and appeared to involve a Subaru Forester headed east on Hammond Street toward the center of Bangor, Bangor police Lt. Brent Beaulieu said.

The SUV was still parked near the intersection with Court Street as of 11 a.m. with visible front-end damage and some personal possessions scattered in front of it.

Caution tape blocked cars from passing as police reconstructed the crash in the area in front of Hammond Street Congregational Church. The section of Hammond Street between Ohio and Court streets was expected to remain closed throughout the morning and early afternoon and police urged drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.