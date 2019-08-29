Horse stricken with mosquito-borne virus that causes brain infections, NH health officials say

CONCORD, New Hampshire — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said it’s found the Eastern equine encephalitis virus in a horse in Northwood.

The department said Wednesday this is the first finding of the mosquito-transmitted virus in a horse this year, though a mosquito batch from Pelham tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

The risk level for the town of Northwood will be increased to high, and the surrounding towns of Barnstead, Barrington, Deerfield, Epsom, Nottingham, Pittsfield and Strafford will increase from low to moderate.

Since 2004, there have been 15 human infections with the virus identified in New Hampshire; the last human case in the state was in 2014, when there were three cases. There have been no infections identified yet this season in humans.