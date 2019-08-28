New England
August 28, 2019
New England Latest News | 8-Player Football | Bangor Metro | Belfast Area High School | Today's Paper
New England

NH woman fighting to keep her 15-year-old vanity plate

Courtesy of Wendy Lee Auger via CBS 13
Courtesy of Wendy Lee Auger via CBS 13
A New Hampshire woman is fighting the state Department of Motor Vehicles over her 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common parental phrase.
The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire woman is fighting the state Department of Motor Vehicles over her 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common parental phrase.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports Wendy Auger of Rochester has been asked to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The state said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.

Auger’s appealing. She asked: “Who has a mom or dad or parental figure who hasn’t said that to kids before leaving the house?”

She’s one of 92 New Hampshire drivers who received vanity plate recall letters this year. State records show there are 152,028 vanity plates on the road in New Hampshire.

A DMV spokesperson said plates must be rejected “when they do not conform to legal requirements.” The spokesperson said the state cannot comment on the specifics of Auger’s case.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like