Bangor pizza food truck to open brick and mortar restaurant downtown this fall

Longtime Bangor Waterfront food truck Pompeii Pizza announced on Thursday that it will open a brick and mortar restaurant in downtown Bangor this fall.

In a Facebook post, Pompeii Pizza owner Will Carney said that he will open a cafe at 98 Central St., the former location of 98 Wake n’ Shake and Java Joe’s. He anticipates opening during the first week of November.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Carney intends to expand the menu beyond just pizza, to offer calzones, breadsticks and salads, as well as a number of gluten-free options. He also hopes to get creative with other menu options, and plans to experiment with recipes this fall.

“This will offer us the opportunity to get creative and have some fun with the menu,” said Carney, who purchased the food truck last year from his aunt and uncle, Steve and Dawn Carey, who opened the truck originally in 2013.

Carney said it had been his goal to open a brick and mortar restaurant since he purchased the truck.

“We’ve been looking for the right spot ever since then, and we came across this location through Rudman and Winchell. We’re really excited to get going,” said Carney, referring to the law firm that owns the block of buildings at 84 Harlow and 98 Central streets.

Pompeii Pizza will be downtown Bangor’s third pizza restaurant to open in the past year, after Tesoro Italian Restaurant reopened under new management in February, and Portland Pie Company opened on Main Street in June.