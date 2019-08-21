Portland restaurant Silly’s to close after 31 years, owner slams ‘hipster artisan’ neighborhood

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the most unique and memorable dining experiences in Portland history will soon be no more.

Owner Colleen Kelley announced Wednesday that Silly’s, a family-style restaurant on Washington Avenue, will close for good after brunch Sept. 2.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Kelley said that one factor that led to the closing was that she wanted to spend more time with her father. Kelley said that her mother died earlier this year.

Once one of the only culinary attractions in Portland’s East Bayside, Silly’s had acquired a devoted following for its abundant menu of adventurous menu items and reputation for hiring workers active in the local arts scene.

Washington Avenue has seen a surge of new restaurants, many of them upscale, open in the neighborhood over the past several years.

In her social media post, Kelley wrote that before she loses the business, she would “bow out gracefully of the new hipster artisan Washington Avenue that I really don’t fit into anymore and spend my time taking care of my father.” She also alluded to problems “doing business with the City of Portland.”

A city spokesperson interpreted the comment to mean difficulty keeping up with the other restaurants in the city as opposed to city government. The city employee said that they “wish[ed] she would stay and keep them as part of our food scene, but totally understand given her family issues.”

Kelley acquired the restaurant from previous owners Deirdre and Steffani Nice in 2002. She opened Simply Vegan, a nine-seat cafe, in July 2018, and expanded Silly’s into a second restaurant with a bar — called Silly’s With a Twist — on Dec. 31, 2011.

Kelley also wrote that she sold the buildings but has not sold the restaurant(s).

Multiple inquiries to Kelley were not immediately returned.

