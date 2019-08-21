Angler catches fish with 2 mouths on Lake Champlain

A New York angler was fishing with her husband when she pulled something atypical out of the water: a fish with two mouths.

The angler, Debbie Geddes, snapped some photos of the unique aquatic creature and then let the fish go, according to NBC 5, a TV station that serves the Plattsburgh, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, areas.

Geddes share the pictures with her coworker Adam Facteau, who shared them on the Knotty Boys Fishing page on Facebook. It soon racked up more than 5,000 shares and almost 1,000 comments.

When asked how the response has been, Facteau summed it up in one word: crazy.

“I’ve had messages from all over the world, like, people asking about this fish. And it seems like everybody’s got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths,” Facteau told NBC 5.

It is unclear why the fish has two mouths, but theories run the gamut. The fish could have been injured from a fishing hook, and some are suggesting the fish could be related to Champ, the “lake monster” of Lake Champlain.