August 19, 2019
Police investigating string of burglaries targeting Portland businesses

CBS 13 | BDN
The Associated Press

A rash of burglaries has hit restaurants and stores in the city of Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports that police have confirmed at least a half dozen break-ins since July 28.

Bryna Gootkind said the breakfast-lunch restaurant she co-owns in the East End was hit early Saturday morning. She said the register and safe were missing, meaning a loss of between $700 and $1,000. She said tablets and laptops in the restaurants were left undisturbed.

Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said he doesn’t know if the burglaries are connected. He said some were similar with restaurants broken into and their registers emptied while some were different. Property was damaged in some cases.

Among the victims are Maine Oyster Co., Maine Juice Co., Wallace James Clothing and Little Tap House.

 


Comments

