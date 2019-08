A man died Saturday after his Jeep struck a tree in South Berwick.

A red Jeep was traveling south on Knights Pond Road about 12:10 p.m. when it crossed the centerline, left the road and struck a tree, the South Berwick Police Department said.

The Jeep’s driver, who was not identified, was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he later died, South Berwick police said.

The man was the only occupant in the Jeep.

The crash remains under investigation.