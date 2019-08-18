Teen seriously injured in rollover after he allegedly left the scene of an earlier crash

A Stonington teenager was seriously injured in a rollover crash Saturday in Franklin after allegedly leaving the scene of an earlier crash, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Murphy, 18, was traveling east on Route 182 in Hancock in a 2000 Dodge Dakota about 7:08 p.m., when he attempted to pass a 2007 Subaru Forester driven by Julie Schaul, 52, of Chicago.

Murphy started to pass Schaul but pulled back abruptly to avoid hitting a car traveling in the westbound lane, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. Murphy’s truck struck the Subaru, sending it off the road and down a driveway into a parked car.

After allegedly failing to stop following the crash, Murphy continued into Franklin, about five miles away, where he lost control of the truck, left the road into a field and rolled over several times. He was ejected from the Dakota and suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

Murphy was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Schaul and her juvenile daughter were treated at the scene and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is being reconstructed by deputies.