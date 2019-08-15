Number of asylum seekers in Expo dips under 100 before Thursday deadline

PORTLAND, Maine — Fewer than 24 hours remain on the city-imposed deadline to relocate hundreds of Congolese and Angolan migrants from the Portland Exposition Building, and the city has made significant progress.

As of Wednesday morning, 118 of those were still in the Expo. Twelve more were expected to be brought to housing in Yarmouth later that day, while another 28 are scheduled to arrive in Brunswick Thursday. The city has processed the intake of 414 migrants since June 9.

The migrant families who have not found permanent housing after lunch Thursday will be moved to overflow shelters — the “warming space” attached to the family shelter on Chestnut Street and the Salvation Army space in Portland. City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said that local organizations will continue to find permanent housing while the asylum seekers are in the shelters. Grondin said that the remaining families who are not housed by Thursday will not exceed the capacity of the overflow shelters, and no one will be on the street.

The migrant families — who are here legally seeking asylum — first began to arrive in Portland from San Antonio with little forewarning the first week of June. In an effort to reduce dependence on taxpayer money, the city has relied on social service organizations for volunteer services. Those organizations could stand to be remunerated by a federal grant that was made available on July 31 by the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Working with United Way, the city has a pending application for the FEMA funds, which were allocated as part of a $4.6 billion emergency immigration package that passed Congress in June.

The city has also received roughly $1 million in private donations.

With housing secured in most cases, the migrants face a long process of seeking asylum, fleeing countries where reports of violence and persecution have been prolific.

Gov. Janet Mills announced in July that she would allow all asylum seekers taking “reasonable good faith steps” to complete the immigration process to qualify for state and municipal aid, a reversal of the policy set by former Gov. Paul LePage.

The Expo building on Park Avenue is the home of the Maine Red Claws, the G League basketball team recently acquired by the Boston Celtics, who are about to begin their training camp later this month. It’s located next to Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs.

